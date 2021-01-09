The second term lawmaker said he is ready to prove his innocence by swearing at the 'feared' deity, Antoa.

Mr. Antwi had come under criticism in recent days as some NPP faithful have accused him of being one of the MPs that didn;t vote for their preferred choice of a Speaker hence losing out to the NDC.

He also threatened to curse people with Antoa if they don't cease the unfounded allegations against him.

The Subin MP cautioned the persons behind the ‘false information’ to put and end it to else he will shelve his Catholic faith for Antoa and invoke curses on them.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi

“When I ticked my ballot paper, all the MPs at the right side saw it. I ticked my ballot before entering the booth. I don’t do politics with hate. The party said we should vote Mike Oquaye, I voted for Mike Oquaye. I’m an Ashanti so I will invoke Antoa”.

Those of you spreading this information should be careful. Someone will curse you one day. I’m not a kid for anyone to order me around. The party agreed that we were going to vote for Mike Oquaye and that was it. Anyone who saw it knows I voted for Mike Oquaye”, he said.

Alban Bagbin of the NDC defeated the NPP's choice for a Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye in Thursday's election.

Mr. Boakye Antwi lamented that indiscipline from his colleagues led to this embarrassing loss though they had the numerical advantage.

“President Akufo-Addo and the party leadership must sit down. There was a strong connection between Asiedu Nketia and his MPs yesterday, do we have same in our party? With everything that was done by Muntaka and his colleagues, Asiedu Nketia was in the chamber giving them signals on what to do and what not to do", he said.