He said his actions were unwarranted and not justified in any way.

“I pray that this never happens again,” he said.

Muntaka and Agyapong traded insults on the floor of Parliament in relation to Muntaka dragging the Assin Central MP to the Privileges Committee.

Mr Mubarak had dragged Mr Agyapong to the Privileges Committee over his utterances against slain investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale. Mr Mubarak felt inciting violence against a citizen by an MP was wrong, hence should be sanctioned in accordance with parliament’s Standing Orders.

“Each and every one of us is a leader in his own right … I feel very bad about what happened because two wrongs do not make a right. No matter the provocation, one should be restrained … I am really sorry about what happened yesterday and I wish it never happened”, he added.