He said an Ashanti partnering with Dr. Bawumia's ticket is a best bet.
It makes sense for Bawumia to select an Ashanti as his running mate — Asenso-Boakye
Following intense competition among some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament over who partners with the flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the lawmaker for Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye has argued that it will make sense for Dr. Bawumia to select his running mate from the Ashanti Region.
Recommended articles
Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "Since Dr. Bawumia is from a minority tribe, it will make sense for his running mate to come from a majority tribe and Ashanti is your best bet."
Earlier, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, added his voice to calls for Dr. Bawumia's running mate to be selected from the Ashanti region.
Names that have emerged so far are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Minister for Energy, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei -Owusu and Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.
Osei-Owusu confirmed that it is generally agreed for the running mate for the flagbearer to be chosen from the Ashanti region.
Joe Wise, also tipped to be the running mate, said it is the only solution to the party winning the 2024 general election.
"It is generally agreed in the party that if Bawumia wins, his running mate should come from the Ashanti region," he said.
He stated that he believes the perfect candidate for the position should have some values such as integrity, the person who commands respect in and out of the party to complement that of the new leader.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh