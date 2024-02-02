It makes sense for Bawumia to select an Ashanti as his running mate — Asenso-Boakye

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "Since Dr. Bawumia is from a minority tribe, it will make sense for his running mate to come from a majority tribe and Ashanti is your best bet."

Earlier, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, added his voice to calls for Dr. Bawumia's running mate to be selected from the Ashanti region.

Pulse Ghana

Names that have emerged so far are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Minister for Energy, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei -Owusu and Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Osei-Owusu confirmed that it is generally agreed for the running mate for the flagbearer to be chosen from the Ashanti region.

Joe Wise, also tipped to be the running mate, said it is the only solution to the party winning the 2024 general election.

"It is generally agreed in the party that if Bawumia wins, his running mate should come from the Ashanti region," he said.