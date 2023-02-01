It will be tough for NPP to 'break the 8' without me — Kennedy Agyapong

The lawmaker made this known on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana and said "With me, NPP can break the 8, without me it will be tough."

He indicated that the NPP was going to be defeated in the 2024 general elections because of the inclusion of individual bondholders in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

He also jabbed John Mahama that he is not an alternative to lead Ghana again as President.

He stated that "Mahama is not the alternative. The man has been fortunate to succeed Atta Mills, he went for four years as president and we saw what happened.

He added: "fear of John Mahama coming to power is that he has not proven himself to be a good leader. Giving him another opportunity…he needs only one term, four years, even when he knew if he managed the economy well, he would have another opportunity he could not do it. Now that he will have one term only God knows what could happen."

The NPP is doing everything possible to be the first political party to break the 8-year cycle of change of governance between it and its principal opponent.