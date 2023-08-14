It'll be difficult for Nana Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta — NPP presidential aspirant

According to him, the "family and friends" governance has contributed to the underdevelopment in the country adding that Ofori-Atta's dismissal was for the president to serve the interest of Ghanaians rather than his personal sentiments.

He said "Nana Addo has been through thick and thin with his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta. That’s why people have challenges with friends and family in government. When you’re a president, you take a decision in the interest of the nation and not in the interest of what's good for Nana Addo."

Nsafoah Poku added: "If I had a cousin, no matter how good he is, I will not be put in that position. There are other people who are also good to do the same job. Because you might end up having family issues at home. Sacking your cousin is not light; you will fall out with him."

President Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refused to sack Ofori-Atta, despite pressure from NPP MPs in October 2022 to oust his Finance Minister for mismanaging the economy.

During a meeting with the MPs, the President negotiated with them to give him some time to act on their demands.

In his latest ministerial reshuffle, Nana Addo failed to touch Ofori-Atta who has come under immense pressure from a section of Ghanaians and parliamentarians.