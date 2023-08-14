ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

It'll be difficult for Nana Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta — NPP presidential aspirant

Emmanuel Tornyi

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it will be very difficult for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku and Ken Ofori-Atta
Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku and Ken Ofori-Atta

He said Nana Addo's family ties with Ken Ofori-Atta hence sacking him will be difficult.

Recommended articles

According to him, the "family and friends" governance has contributed to the underdevelopment in the country adding that Ofori-Atta's dismissal was for the president to serve the interest of Ghanaians rather than his personal sentiments.

He said "Nana Addo has been through thick and thin with his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta. That’s why people have challenges with friends and family in government. When you’re a president, you take a decision in the interest of the nation and not in the interest of what's good for Nana Addo."

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku
Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Nsafoah Poku added: "If I had a cousin, no matter how good he is, I will not be put in that position. There are other people who are also good to do the same job. Because you might end up having family issues at home. Sacking your cousin is not light; you will fall out with him."

President Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refused to sack Ofori-Atta, despite pressure from NPP MPs in October 2022 to oust his Finance Minister for mismanaging the economy.

During a meeting with the MPs, the President negotiated with them to give him some time to act on their demands.

In his latest ministerial reshuffle, Nana Addo failed to touch Ofori-Atta who has come under immense pressure from a section of Ghanaians and parliamentarians.

The MPs are asking for the sacking of Ofori-Atta for poor management of the economy.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Kobina Nketsia V

MPs keep approving loans like we're mad people — Nana Kobina Nketsia V

Akua Afriyie

NDC sacks Kumawu Women’s Organizer for supporting Alan Kyeremanten

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has what it takes to partner with Mahama in 2024 — Dr. Asah-Asante

John Mahama

Mahama accuses government of misplaced priorities and neglect of Saglemi Housing Project