It’s #Showdown Day as NPP elects a flagbearer for 2024 elections

The delegates, who make up the Electoral College comprises Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, ministers and their deputies, foundation members of the NPP, members of the party’s National Council and patrons and council of elders.

Today’s contest is between the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Ten members, including an incumbent MP, the Vice President, former ministers, and MPs, declared their intention to represent the party but were reduced to five by an August 26 Super Delegates Conference.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia secured 629 votes, representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast in the Super Delegates Conference to emerge as the winner, with the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong coming in second, and former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen occupying the third position.

Earlier in the week, the NPP made all the aspirants sign an undertaking to stay in the party irrespective of the results.

Addressing the press after the meeting, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, said that the aspirants have also agreed to accept the results of the primary and to put the interest of the party first.

“We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, and promote peace and cohesion,” Koduah said. “If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and, support the winner of the primary.”

The aspirants have also agreed to “ensure and enforce mechanisms that have been established by the party and also work within the timelines and duration that have been established by the party from now till the results are declared and to respect the decision of the delegates of our party.”

The Chairman of the Council of Elders, at the commencement of the meeting, bemoaned the state of the party, indicating that it had been plunged into disunity by the selfish interests of some individuals.