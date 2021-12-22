Mr. Mensah, who is also the Deputy PRO at the Ministry of Education said looking at the developments this Akufo-Addo led administration has embarked on, another NPP government has to continue in 2024.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political show, he told Don Kwabena Prah, “The development and transformation of most developed nations are as a result of the continuation of a certain government with a set agenda that has brought the country that far.

“The whole world has seen the current state of Ghana. Where we took it up from and how far we have brought the country. Now when we talk of breaking the 8, we don’t just see it as a party slogan but it has become a civic responsibility on us all.”

“Irrespective of your political colours, you have to see it as a duty as a responsible citizen to help the government go ahead with its developmental projects. When these projects are done and you feel it’s time to change the government, we can allow others to take the wheel. We all have to agree on this because that is the only way we can lead Ghana to the promised land. Where we are standing now, we’re just focused on progress and we need the NPP to steer the affairs of the country for as long as they can to be able to put in place their visionary projects.”

To him, the contentious and yet to be approved 2022 budget is the best to have ever been brought to the floor of Parliament. “The best ever budget that has resourced the education sector is the 2022 budget. I have never seen that in the history of the country’s governance. Looking at the content of the budget and what is being practiced, should we change our handiwork, then unless we go back to schooling. What we’ve lost since 1957, the things we’ve borrowed, should we have seen the dream before, the narrative would have been totally different now.”