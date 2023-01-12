ADVERTISEMENT
It’s time for the NPP to choose a leader like me - Joe Ghartey

Evans Annang

Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Railways has officially announced his intent to contest as flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

He said the party needs his kind of leadership for the next elections.

“I am standing for the presidential, flagbearership [race] of NPP,” he said in an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM on the sidelines of a Thanksgiving Service organised by Ahanta West MP Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

“I think I have what it takes. I strongly believe I have the experience, I have the capacity, I have the humility, I have the sense of service to serve the people of Ghana.”

“I am happy and proud of what I did at Railway and I thank God that over the years, he has given me training, care and humility to serve.

“The time has come for a leader such as Joe Ghartey, so I am running.”

The former Attorney General’s announcement comes in the wake of the official declaration by Alan Kyeremanten, a former Minister of Trade and Industry.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr Afriyie Osei Akoto recently resigned from government to pursue interests, key among which is to contest the primaries.

Mr Kyerematen has since officially declared his intention not only to lead the NPP into the elections next year but to become President of Ghana after December, 2024.

