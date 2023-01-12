It’s time for the NPP to choose a leader like me - Joe Ghartey

“I am standing for the presidential, flagbearership [race] of NPP,” he said in an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM on the sidelines of a Thanksgiving Service organised by Ahanta West MP Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

“I think I have what it takes. I strongly believe I have the experience, I have the capacity, I have the humility, I have the sense of service to serve the people of Ghana.”

“I am happy and proud of what I did at Railway and I thank God that over the years, he has given me training, care and humility to serve.

“The time has come for a leader such as Joe Ghartey, so I am running.”

Joe-Ghartey Pulse Ghana

The former Attorney General’s announcement comes in the wake of the official declaration by Alan Kyeremanten, a former Minister of Trade and Industry.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr Afriyie Osei Akoto recently resigned from government to pursue interests, key among which is to contest the primaries.