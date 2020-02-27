Beneficiaries of the scholarship include the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Sarah Adwoa Safo, and Ignatius Baffour Awuah, among others.

He said Adwoa Safo disgraced herself by going in for such a scholarship which amounts to nothing.

"Is Adwoa Safo claiming that she can’t afford GH¢22,000...it's a shame. Adwoa is so industrious, she is into several businesses, his father [and] I could have even paid for her so I am surprised that she will go and take GH¢22,000, it's cheap on her side, very cheap," Agyapong said on Accra-based Oman FM.

He stated that it is shameful for Adwoa Safo and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education to rob the needy but brilliant students off their entitlements.

Kennedy Agyapong

A performance audit report on the administration of scholarships by GETFund from 2012 to 2018 which revealed that top appointees of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received scholarships to study abroad.

Some government appointees, Members of Parliament, lecturers, heads of institutions and some media practitioners benefited from the scheme meant for needy-but-brilliant students.

Adwoa Safo who doubles as the Procurement Minister is also listed as a Harvard Kennedy School student who received US$17,004 as tuition fees and US$12,800 as a living allowance.

Media publications have generated outrage among some Ghanaians on social media.

Meanwhile, the Dome Kwabenya MP has justified her actions for receiving the GETFund scholarship and gave reasons.

She said the purpose of receiving the GETFund support, "was to attend a programme at the Harvard Kennedy School to enable me to serve my constituents, parliament, and nation better."