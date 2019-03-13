He said he founded the party with his own resources, adding that, nobody can sack him from the party.

In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, he said the public must treat the said dismissal reports with the contempt that it deserves.

"I can boldly say that I founded the party with my own money and nobody can ever sack me from the party. In the UPP, before someone will be sacked, the person must first be written to before the action is taken, here I am, I’ve not received any letter nor had any information. I only got to hear of my sack on air and that is not right. I can never be sacked from the UPP," he said.

The National Executive Council (NEC) on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 voted unanimously to kick him out of the party.

Acting General Secretary of the UPP, Mr Bukari Kuoru, said: "Upon several deliberations, NEC has resolved to weed out a thorn in the flesh of the UPP. In accordance with Article 29 and Article 16 (3) of the party’s constitution, Mr Kwesi Addai Odike has been dismissed indefinitely by a unanimous decision by NEC acting on the advice of the national council until further notice."

He called on eligible Ghanaians interested in the flag bearer slot to pick nomination forms from the party's office.