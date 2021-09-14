Jean Mensa’s EC has a prejudice against the NDC – Mahama alleges

Speaking on his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Ashanti Region, the NDC 2020 flagbearer accused the EC Chairperson of being on a warpath with the party.

“Since this woman was appointed, it feels like she is on a warpath with the NDC. This EC Chairperson has said the NDC is the biggest threat to the country. "Do you think such a person can ensure neutrality between parties?

It is obvious they [EC] have a certain prejudice against NDC. Whenever we suggest anything, they rubbish it,” Mahama said on Mercury FM in the Ashanti Region where he is currently on a 'Thank You Tour' after the 2020 general elections.

His comments were in relation to the NDC's recent electoral proposals presented to the EC as part of its review of the 2020 General Elections. According to Mahama, the party will continue to use all legitimate means to ensure that their reform proposals are duly acted upon.

Pulse Ghana

“We have sent the proposals and whatever we will do in terms of advocacy to ensure that they do the right thing, we will do it,” he said.