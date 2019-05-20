According to him, the posture of Jean Mensa conducting the 2020 polls makes the NDC and Ghanaians doubt the EC to be neutral and fair.

He said "They need to prove us wrong. We have our doubts that they can be neutral and fair... The current posture and the way they are conducting things makes us doubt that they will be neutral and fair in 2020."

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, he said the EC is not a secret society or somebody's private business. He charged the EC to be open and fair to all parties.

"The EC is not a secret society. It is not somebody’s private closet that needs to be shut, and, [we], not know what is going on there… They should open all the process.

"When the EC starts behaving like the representatives of political parties are a nuisance … then this affects the trust and confidence the people have in the EC – a neutral arbiter," the former president added.

He said Jean Mensa's "posture doesn't give confidence that she is going to be neutral in this matter."

The EC in March 2019 announced it will compile a new voters' register for the 2020 elections.

Ahead of that, a limited registration of new voters prior to the District Level Elections and a Referendum will take place in all district offices of the Commission across the country in May.

The EC argues that the plan to organise the registration at the district level falls in line with measures to upgrade its Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

Jean Mensa said her outfit would proceed with the registration exercise at its District Offices despite public opposition to the plan.

The NDC said the EC will disenfranchise over one million Ghanaian voters during the limited voter registration exercise ahead of the local assembly polls.