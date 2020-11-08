According to Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, the former president Mahama had visited his church when he was selected by the late President Evans Atta Mills as Vice President. He again returned to the church when he was contesting for president and God heard him, so his coming to the Royalhouse Chapel International again this time as he seeks reelection suggests that he believes God answers his prayers whenever he visits the church.

The man of God prayed for God’s favour for the NDC leader as he desires to reoccupy the seat of government after the elections in a few weeks to comes.

Some executives of the National Democratic Congress including Mahama’s running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the party’s chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and other senior members and supporters visited the church on Sunday, November 8 to climax a 3-day fasting and prayer programme aimed at seeking the favour of God in the elections.

Speaking at the brief church thanksgiving service, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said that God has been good to the party he chairs over the years, even during the Covid-19 pandemic that there has not been any infection at the NDC’s party offices, so they thought it wise to appreciate God for his grace over the period.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang also took her turn to speak about the need for Ghanaians to be peaceful and guard the prevailing harmony jealously. She said the political polarization is fast breaking down families, friendships and the Ghanaian society as a whole.