In a statement on Saturday, November 7, the president extended his felicitation and that of Ghana as a whole to the US president-elect and Vice president-elect, expressing hope for a stronger bilateral relationship between the two countries for a mutual benefit.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend my warmest congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Vice President @JoeBiden on his decisive victory in the elections of 3rd November 2020.

“I also congratulate Senator @KamalaHarris on becoming the first woman Vice President-Elect of the United States. It is my sincere hope that President-Elect Biden’s tenure of office will be marked by the delivery of unity, security, progress and prosperity to all Americans.

“I am hopeful that over the course of his presidency, relations between Ghana and the United States of America will continue to grow from strength to strength, relations which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-Elect @JoeBiden Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris and the people of the United States of America. God bless the American people, and best wishes for their country’s continued success,” President Akufo Addo wrote on his official Twitter Page.