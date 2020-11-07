Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, is projected as the winner of the United States presidential election by CNN, NBC, the BBC and Associated Press.

The former vice president defeated incumbent president, Donald Trump, who has called the integrity of the election into question.

Biden's victory was sealed on Saturday, November 7, 2020, four days after the November 3 election.

Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, will become America's first female vice president, as well as the first black and Asian woman to occupy the office.