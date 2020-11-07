The democratic candidate is projected as the winner of the United States presidential election by CNN, NBC, the BBC and Associated Press.

Although he is yet to be officially declared the winner of the November 3 election, Joe Biden describes himself on his Twitter page as “president-elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father and grandfather” who is “ready to build back better for all Americans”.

Even before the official declaration, he took to his Twitter page to address Americans, saying: “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

The former vice president defeated incumbent president, Donald Trump, who has called the integrity of the election into question.

Biden victory was projected on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after crossing over the required 270 electoral votes with a dramatic win in Pennsylvania.

Ballots are still being counted in some key states four days after the November 3 election considered one of the most pivotal in America's history.

Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, will become America's first female vice president, as well as the first black and Asian woman to occupy the office.