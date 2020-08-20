He has availed himself for a debate with the president on who has a better record in their respective terms.

Speaking at Ho as part of Volta Region tour, the former president said it is high time the two leaders settle this issue once and for all.

In 2016, when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said: ‘We don’t eat infrastructure’, ‘we don’t eat roads’”.

“That was what they said” but “today, I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement”, Mr Mahama told supporters of the biggest opposition party.

Nana Addo and John Mahama

To settle the matter, the former President dared his opposite number to a debate.

“…It’s easy to settle the issue of infrastructure”, he said, adding: “After all, the President said this election is going to be an election of track records; comparing his track records to my track records”.

“We can settle it easily: Let’s have a debate between the two of us”, he challenged the President.