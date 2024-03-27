John Mahama is not an option in the 2024 elections – Chairman Wontumi

He affirmed that power will not transition to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.

“I can assure you that in 2024 we are breaking the 8, they delayed us in 2008 but they can’t stop us, we are more united than before. They can't stop us; we are united and we are breaking the 8.

“We are not going to give it to you. John Dramani Mahama you are not the option, we are not going to give it to you to spoil the good work that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is going to succeed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said during the inauguration of the Ashanti Region NPP campaign team over the weekend.

Joining the chorus of confidence, the Campaign Chairman of the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections, Dan Kwaku Botwe, assured supporters that the party remains united and focused on victory.