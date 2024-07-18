John Mahama will win the 2024 elections - Fitch Solutions

“We believe that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a stronger chance of winning the upcoming general elections compared to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Recent polls consistently place the NDC ahead with the most recent survey showing 54% of respondents favouring the NDC,” he stated.

“In addition, multiple surveys have shown that economic management and job creation are going to be the most important issues during the election for voters which we believe will put the ruling NPP at a disadvantage given the economic challenges that the country has faced over the last couple of years.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians not to vote for John Mahama and the NDC. He described Mahama as an "unsuccessful" and "rejected" president who served only one term.

"Mahama is the only president who was not honoured by Ghanaians. All the other presidents, Rawlings, Kufuor, including myself, have been honoured with a second term in office. Mahama is the only one who was voted out of office after just one term. Today, Mahama says he wants a return to power. Do we want to go backwards as a country? I believe not. So I implore you to be active in the upcoming campaign activities and give your all to support Dr Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer."

"Which one do you prefer, an unsuccessful president or a successful vice president? The vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has demonstrated that he’ll move this country further in development when he becomes president. Let no one deceive you, the one who is competent is the one who is given the job. Mahama failed to deliver as president, so he should not be elected back to power."