John Mahama will win the 2024 elections – Goosie Tanoh

As the former Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and Head of State of Ghana, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, Tanoh underscored the sacrifices made on June 4, 1979, which ultimately led to the birth of the Fourth Republic, as a source of inspiration to propel the NDC and the country forward.

“I suggest that the ‘unity’ we seek to build is not just within the NDC but a unification of our entire nation, especially our youth and women, around the concrete challenge of building a better Ghana. We will win the election, John Mahama will become president again, and we will continue to unify our fragmented nation, rising above ethnic, religious, gender, and age distinctions. One Ghana for all,” he stated.

Tanoh also addressed the current economic challenges facing the country, noting the parallels with the crisis of 45 years ago.

He pointed out issues such as high unemployment, particularly among the youth, crippling poverty, rampant corruption, economic mismanagement, and a struggling currency, emphasising the urgent need for change under the current government.

Pulse Ghana

“Victory is not just about 7th December 2024. 7th December is merely a milestone, albeit an important one, in the ongoing battle against the forces that perpetuate dependency and poverty. Defeating the NPP will not end this struggle.

Victory is about winning the war we launched many years ago against exploitation, poverty, ignorance, and the marginalisation of our people,” Tanoh declared.

During the event, Tanoh paid homage to several cadres for their contributions to the PNDC and NDC, acknowledging their enduring commitment and sacrifices.

