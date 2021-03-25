Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, calls on government to open the country's land borders

According to the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency, all the measures put in place at Kotoka International Airport can be replicated at our borders except that, we can employ a competitive antigen testing entity whose pricing will be commensurate with current international market pricing unlike the exorbitant antigen testing regime at the Kotoka International Airport.

She further stated and I quote “I say this by taking into consideration the fewer entrants per month of persons using the land borders for trade and other businesses in comparison to the volumes of persons using the Kotoka International Airport per available statistics.”

She therefore called on the Government to as a matter of urgency open up the borders whilst stepping up adequate surveillance and effective monitoring of our borders.