Joseph Addo files nomination to contest as NPP Parliamentary aspirant for La Dadekotopon

Though the La Dadekotopon seat is an orphan constituency for the NPP, the resignation of Dr. Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio as the parliamentary candidate earlier this year has led to organization of a new contest to select a parliamentary candidate for the December 2024 polls.

Speaking to the media after the submission of his forms, Joseph Addo expressed confidence in winning the upcoming primaries and eventually snatching the seat for the NPP in the general elections.

“My motivation to contest as a parliamentary aspirant of the ticket of the NPP is that I know I can do the job better. Mostly of my supporters are the youth of La who have been neglected by previous MPs in the constituency. They are backing me now because they know I can help them and in fact I have helped a lot of them,” he said.

Joseph Addo also touted some of the things he has done for constituents in La though he was in the background.

He cited the facilitation of the employment of some of the youth in the various state security institutions as well as the employment of some into the civil service.

The NPP’s National Executive Committee, in its meeting on April 9, 2024, announced the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in two constituencies: Akan and La Dadekotopon.

The decision follows the resignation of Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio in the La Dadekotopon constituency and the passing of Ambassador Rashid Bawa in the Akan constituency.