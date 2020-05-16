According to Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Ghanaians need to put the numbers being churned out by the GHS, especially the 790 COVID-19 patients who have recovered “overnight to strict proof”.

The former deputy Transport Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration believes that the numbers must be put to strict proof to ascertain the veracity or otherwise.

READ ALSO: Underlying conditions of dead Ghanaian COVID-19 patients revealed

“How the hell did 790 more people recover overnight!!... We need to put these numbers to strict proof!!” she tweeted.

On Friday, May 14, 2020, the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on COVID-19 pegged Ghana’s number of recoveries at 1,460 with 4 new deaths recorded.

The number of positive cases has also risen to 5,638 from the previous 5,530.