According to the data on the website of the GHS, 28 people have so far died through the virus.

Though the list doesn’t mention the names of the victims, their ages and gender are provided.

Majority of the people who have lost their lives in the battle, according to the list, died from Hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus.

Three persons on the list, however, died without any underlying health condition.

The three are a 9-year old, 32-year-old and 20-year-old who are 2nd, 12th and 23rd on the list.

Check out the list below