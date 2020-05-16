He said plans by the EC and NIA to aid the ruling government to rig the 2020 elections will be thwarted by the NDC.

The NDC, at a press conference, on Thursday accused the NPP of working in collaboration with the National Identification Authority(NIA) and the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to rig the 2020 general elections.

“We will win this battle. We will stop them,” he stated on The Key Points on TV3.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

The NDC sighted the EC’s insistence on compiling a new voters’ register – using NIA cards and passports as the only identification documents to enable people register to vote – as a strategy to disenfranchise many of the NDC’s supporters in favour of the NPP.

But the NPP hit back saying that with or without a new voters’ register, the NPP will win the forthcoming election convincingly.

The NDC has been opposed to the compilation of a new register insisting that the old one is credible enough to be used and the compilation amounts to a waste of resources.