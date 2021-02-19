"Mr. Chairman, I want to take this opportunity to also apologise to the people who were so scared on that day...It was in defence of myself because I felt my life was in the danger in the circumstances that I found myself in," she said.

According to her, even though she had a policewoman as a bodyguard, the police officer was not around at the time of the incident, therefore, took the law into her own hands by firing gunshots.

She said the gun belongs to her and was duly licensed.

Speaking at the Appointments Committee during her vetting, Hawa Koomson said "Mr. Chairman, I want to plead with this Committee that the issue is with the police for investigation, so, I wouldn’t want to say much about it."

The MP who was the Special Development Initiatives Minister in the first term of the NPP government said she fired the shots because she felt her safety was threatened.

"I'm a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So, that is the modus operandi I engaged in his absence," she told Accra-based Adom FM.