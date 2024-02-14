The decision comes after months of speculation and calls for Ofori-Atta's removal, with some Majority MPs also adding their voices to the chorus.
Akufo-Addo shakes up Cabinet: Ken Ofori-Atta relieved of duties finally
President Nana Akufo-Addo has made significant changes to his cabinet, relieving Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of his duties amidst mounting pressure from various quarters.
In October 2022, President Akufo-Addo staunchly defended his cousin, stating that there was no justification for his dismissal. At the time, the President lauded Ofori-Atta's performance, describing it as excellent and asserting his confidence in his capabilities.
However, the tide has now turned, leading to Ofori-Atta's removal from the Finance Ministry.
President Akufo-Addo has appointed Mohammed Amin Adam, the Member of Parliament for Karaga, as the new Minister for Finance. Adam's appointment is subject to approval by Parliament, marking a significant change in leadership at the helm of Ghana's fiscal policies.
Alongside Ofori-Atta's departure, President Akufo-Addo has initiated a broader cabinet reshuffle, affecting 12 ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.
The shake-up reflects the President's commitment to revitalizing his administration and addressing emerging challenges facing the nation as his tenure comes to an end.
A press release from the presidency detailed the changes, outlining the ministers who have been relieved of their duties, those reassigned to new portfolios, and the newly appointed officials.
The reshuffle signals a strategic realignment within the government to enhance efficiency, accountability, and responsiveness to the needs of the Ghanaian people.
As Mohammed Amin Adam assumes the role of Finance Minister, all eyes will be on him to steer Ghana's economy towards sustainable growth and development, amidst both domestic challenges and global uncertainties.
