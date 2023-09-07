Kennedy Agyapong is not withdrawing from flagbearer race – Campaign Team

A statement issued by the team on Thursday, September 7 said “Our attention has been drawn to a rumor making the rounds, particularly on social media that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong will soon be announcing his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Presidential primaries scheduled for November 4 this year.

“The rumor comes in the wake of the withdrawal of Honorable John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the race on Monday.

“We wish to state unequivocally that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong is committed to staying in the race, and at no point has he contemplated withdrawing from the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish to assure all our teeming supporters that the Ken Ohene Agyapong campaign team is putting in place all the necessary strategies to ensure a “Showdown” come November 4.

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

“We therefore call on the general public especially our teeming supporters and cherished delegates of the NPP to disregard the rumor and treat with utmost contempt any news or message that purports the withdrawal of Ken from the race.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.