RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

“Why did Mahama hate his boss Atta-Mills & extended the hatred to me?” - Koku Anyidoho asks

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Suspended former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has alleged that former President Mahama hates him simply because of his loyalty to his late boss, John Evans Atta Mills.

“The battle is the Lord’s” – Koku Anyidoho reacts to suspension from NDC

Pulse Ghana

According to him, Mr. Mahama hated the late Atta-Mills so much that he has now extended the hatred to him, his protégé for no apparent reason.

Recommended articles

Mr. Anyidoho took to his Twitter page to “let the world know that I do not hate JM; he hates me because of my loyalty to President Atta Mills”.

John Dramani Mahama was the presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2020 election.

He was sworn in as President after serving as vice to the late President Atta-Mills who died in 2012 while in office.

READ ALSO: If you want to a woman’s type of man, look at those who keep breaking her heart – Author says

He was re-elected that same year to govern until he lost to New Patriotic Party’s Akufo-Addo in 2016.

“Why did John Dramani Mahama hate his boss President John Evans Atta-Mills; & extended the hatred to Koku Anyidoho?

“Why did John Mahama refuse to build the Asomdwee Park? Let the world know that I do not hate JM; he hates me because of my loyalty to President Atta Mills,” Koku Anyidoho wrote on Twitter.

He was recently suspended by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC over some conducts that breached the party’s constitution.

The suspension follows his continuous attack on Mr. Mahama, the NDC and some of its executives since he lost his position as the Deputy General Secretary.

He used Twitter to ridicule Mr. Mahama even while he was contesting the 2020 election and projected his contender, Akufo-Addo as being a better candidate.

As part of his latest attack on Mahama, he pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to construct the main “trunk road from Sokode to UHAS”, since according to him, Mahama refused to do it because of his hatred for late President Atta Mills.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]

How to prepare shea butter face cream

African shea butter