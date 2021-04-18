“Why did Mahama hate his boss Atta-Mills & extended the hatred to me?” - Koku Anyidoho asks

Mr. Anyidoho took to his Twitter page to “let the world know that I do not hate JM; he hates me because of my loyalty to President Atta Mills”.

John Dramani Mahama was the presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2020 election.

He was sworn in as President after serving as vice to the late President Atta-Mills who died in 2012 while in office.

He was re-elected that same year to govern until he lost to New Patriotic Party’s Akufo-Addo in 2016.

“Why did John Dramani Mahama hate his boss President John Evans Atta-Mills; & extended the hatred to Koku Anyidoho?

“Why did John Mahama refuse to build the Asomdwee Park? Let the world know that I do not hate JM; he hates me because of my loyalty to President Atta Mills,” Koku Anyidoho wrote on Twitter.

He was recently suspended by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC over some conducts that breached the party’s constitution.

The suspension follows his continuous attack on Mr. Mahama, the NDC and some of its executives since he lost his position as the Deputy General Secretary.

He used Twitter to ridicule Mr. Mahama even while he was contesting the 2020 election and projected his contender, Akufo-Addo as being a better candidate.