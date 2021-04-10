RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Koku Anyidoho leads Atta Mills Institute to observe Benin presidential election

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho will lead a three-member team to observe the presidential elections of Benin on April 11, 2021.

Koku Anyidoho

Pulse Ghana

This comes after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) invited the Institute for Civic Education and Public Policy Advocacy to observe the polls.

The team includes Anyidoho, Maxwell Okamafo Addo and a Technical Director of the Institute.

According to a statement signed by the Director and Chief of Staff of the Institute, Andy Kankam, the team will be in Benin between April 8 and 14, 2021.

The statement said it would be the second international election monitoring assignment by the AMI after an earlier one it undertook in October 2020, as part of an ECOWAS Observer Team to observe the Presidential and Provincial elections in Guinea Conakry.

It added that the AMI was also accredited as one of the 27 Local and International Observer Groups mandated to observe the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana.

Benin's President Patrice Talon
Benin's President Patrice Talon AFP

"The AMI remains humbled by the local and international recognition that God is bringing our way, and we appreciate the ECOWAS invitation," the statement noted.

"Ipso facto, the presence of Koku Anyidoho and AMI Team in Benin, will further enhance the international image of the Institute.

"We remain grateful to God for his grace and mercies upon the path we have chosen to walk, and it is our fervent prayer that more illuminating opportunities shall shine our way so we continue to serve God and Country the best way possible".

The AMI also expressed gratitude to all individuals and groups for "the unrelenting support towards seeing us grow from strength to strength," it added.

Benin votes

Presidential elections will be held in Benin on April 11, 2021. These elections will elect the President of the Republic of Benin for a five-year term.

Incumbent president Patrice Talon is seeking his second term in office.

President Patrice Talon and only two other candidates will run in the country's presidential election.

He will face former minister Alassane Soumano for the opposition FCBE party and Corentin Kohoue.

