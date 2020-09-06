In the run-up to the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2011, Konadu resigned as an executive member of the party in order to challenge the late former President John Atta Mills and subsequently lost.

She left the NDC and founded the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2012 with her aim to rule Ghana.

In 2016, she became the first woman to run for President of Ghana but lost heavily.

On Friday, September 4, 2020, she was endorsed and acclaimed by the NDP as its flagbearer for the 2020 elections.

This will be the second time Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings will lead the party as a flagbearer to seek the mandate of Ghanaians to become President.

But Franklin Cudjoe believes Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings will be a good Member of Parliament if she considers contesting.

In a Twitter post, Franklin Cudjoe said "I strongly believe H.E. Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings will make a good Parliamentarian."