Kpone-Katamanso: NDC stronghold and the challenges constituents face

Historical political landscape

Kpone-Katamanso has long been considered a stronghold of the NDC. Historically, the constituency has consistently voted in favour of NDC candidates in both parliamentary and presidential elections.

The party's deep roots in the area can be attributed to a combination of effective local governance, strong party organisation, and the ability to address the specific needs and concerns of the constituents.

The first MP for the area was Joseph Teye Tetteh, who was succeeded by Beatrice Love Naa-Afieye Ashong, who held the seat from 1997 and retained it in 2004.

As the December 7, 2024, general election draws closer, the electorates in Kpone-Katamanso are making it clear that they will not be swayed by money from politicians.

Instead, they are demanding concrete action on essential services, specifically the consistent supply of water, before they cast their votes.

The Kpone-Katamanso Constituency has been a stronghold of the NDC since 1992. Beatrice Love Naa-Afieye Ashong won the seat for the NDC in 1996 and retained it in 2000, overcoming five other contestants.

In 2004, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo took over and served four terms.

Over the years, the NDC has seen varying degrees of competition from the New Patriotic Party (NPP). In 1996, the NDC secured 7,901 votes (59.50%), while the NPP received 2,609 votes (19.60%).

In 1996, the NDC won the presidential election by 76.8 per cent as against 22.0 per cent secured by the NPP.

In 2000, the NDC's performance dropped to 54.5 per cent, while the NPP improved its performance to 35.8 per cent.

In 2004, the NDC upped its figures to 87.8 per cent, while that of the NPP dropped to an abysmal 8.9 per cent. In 2008, the NDC's performance dropped to 65.5 per cent, while the NPP achieved 32.9 per cent.

The NPP recorded 39.7 per cent, 45.3 per cent and 40.1 per cent in the 2012, 2016, and 2020 presidential polls, respectively, while the NDC, on its part, achieved 59.7 per cent, 53.9 per cent, and 58.8 per cent in those elections.

However, the NPP has been steadily closing the gap in subsequent elections. In the 2020 election, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey of the NDC won against Hopeson Yaovi Adorye of the NPP.

Tettey secured 51,755 votes (55.33%), while Adorye received 39,546 votes (42.27%).

Joseph Akuerteh Tettey will be running again for the NDC in 2024, while William Asante is the candidate for the NPP. Based on the statistics, it appears the NPP votes have been appreciating since 2012, while the NDC has been performing below 60 per cent.

The main contenders for the 2024 election are the incumbent MP, Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh, and William Ofosu Asante of the NPP.

Economic and industrial growth

Beyond its political significance, Kpone-Katamanso is rapidly emerging as an industrial hub within the Greater Accra Region.

The area has seen substantial investment in infrastructure and industry, making it a critical economic zone.

Key industrial projects, including manufacturing plants, logistics centres, and energy facilities, have been established, providing employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.

One of the most notable developments is the Kpone Industrial Area, which hosts a variety of industries ranging from steel manufacturing to food processing.

The presence of these industries has attracted a diverse workforce and spurred ancillary businesses, further enhancing the economic landscape of the constituency.

Strategic Importance in 2024 elections

The dual significance of Kpone-Katamanso as both a political stronghold and an industrial hub makes it a strategic focus for political parties in the 2024 elections.

For the NDC, retaining control of the constituency is crucial for maintaining its influence in the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

The party's ability to leverage its historical support base while addressing the evolving needs of an industrialising electorate will be key to its success.

On the other hand, the NPP and other political challengers will undoubtedly seek to make inroads into the constituency.

By highlighting economic development and proposing policies that further enhance the industrial growth of the area, these parties hope to sway voters and potentially alter the political dynamics of Kpone-Katamanso.

Challenges and opportunities in the constituency

While Kpone-Katamanso's industrial growth presents significant opportunities, it also brings challenges that could influence the 2024 elections.

Issues such as environmental sustainability, infrastructure development, and social services provision will be at the forefront of the electoral discourse.

Candidates will need to articulate clear and effective strategies to address these concerns, ensuring that the benefits of industrialisation are equitably distributed among the constituents.

Moreover, the demographic changes brought about by industrialisation, including an influx of workers from different regions, will require political parties to adapt their messaging and outreach efforts.

Engaging with a diverse and dynamic electorate will be essential for any party aiming to secure victory in Kpone-Katamanso.

Constituency with bad roads

Statistics from the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly Composite Budget for 2022/2025 Programme Based Budget Estimates for 2022 indicate that although the municipality is accessible and well connected to other towns, most roads can be described as dusty, rough, bumpy, and muddy during the rainy season.

The total length of roads within the municipality is 480.1 km, made up of 3.5 km asphaltic, and 3.92 km concrete, leading to the breakdown of heavy vehicles plying most of the roads. There is, therefore, a need for the construction of drains, reshaping and re-gravelling of the roads to save travel time.

The area is currently seeing the construction of a 17 km three-lane dual express carriageway from the Tema Motorway Interchange through the Central University area, as well as the construction of a 7.2 km dual carriageway from VALCO Roundabout in Tema to Kpone, albeit at a very slow pace.

These projects, if executed, might ease the congestion on the Accra-Aflao Highway. In terms of education, the area can boast over 950 educational facilities across the length and breadth of the municipality, including public and private basic, first and second-cycle schools, as well as one private university, Valley View University, at Oyibi.