Kufuor is a listener but Nana Addo is 'yentie obiaa' — Nana Ohene Ntow

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said "Recently NPP MPs who are the majority in parliament called on the president to sack Ken Ofori-Atta for poor performance.

"President Akufo-Addo said he is the president and that he [Ofori-Atta] will remain and truly he has remained till now.

"As someone representing the party, even when people in the party express concerns about something, his position is that he wields the power. We know that when party people speak Alan Kyerematen listens, and President Kufuor as well listens. But Nana Akufo-Addo when everyone speaks, says 'yentie obiaa' (I won't listen to anyone)," he stated.

Earlier, Ohene Ntow, said he committed no wrong by supporting Alan.

He stated that individuals make choices based on the character of the candidate being elected, suggesting that such considerations should be straightforward.

However, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Adentan Member of Parliament who was also sacked from the NPP accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of hijacking the party.

He said the party has become divided by heavy factionalism.

