Kufuor is a listener but Nana Addo is 'yentie obiaa' — Nana Ohene Ntow

Nana Ohene Ntow, who was expelled from the NPP by publicly endorsing Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for the 2024 election as an independent candidate said former President John Agyekum Kufuor listens to the plight of party members, unlike the current President.
Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not a leader who listens to the voice of the party members.
In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said "Recently NPP MPs who are the majority in parliament called on the president to sack Ken Ofori-Atta for poor performance.
"President Akufo-Addo said he is the president and that he [Ofori-Atta] will remain and truly he has remained till now.
"As someone representing the party, even when people in the party express concerns about something, his position is that he wields the power. We know that when party people speak Alan Kyerematen listens, and President Kufuor as well listens. But Nana Akufo-Addo when everyone speaks, says 'yentie obiaa' (I won't listen to anyone)," he stated.
Earlier, Ohene Ntow, said he committed no wrong by supporting Alan.
He stated that individuals make choices based on the character of the candidate being elected, suggesting that such considerations should be straightforward.
However, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Adentan Member of Parliament who was also sacked from the NPP accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of hijacking the party.
He said the party has become divided by heavy factionalism.
According to him, the government led by Nana Addo has taken over, adding that the personality of the president is overbearing and he controls the party.
