Government since the airing of "Militia in the heart of the nation," a documentary produced by Joy FM's Manasseh Azure Awuni, has refused to allow appointees to grant interviews to the station or appear on its shows.

The documentary showed a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militia group training within the Christianborg Castle housing no fewer persons than appointees of the president.

Government through the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, filed a petition at the National Media Commission, claiming the documentary denigrates the Akufo-Addo administration.

Subsequently, Mr Nkrumah demanded an apology from Multimedia, the parent company of Joy FM.

However, speaking Saturday on Joy FM's Newsfile show, Kweku Baako described the move by government as "cowardly," and that it lacks strategy.

“It [the decision to boycott] is cowardly and (sic) unstrategic and I didn’t expect that to come from the NPP [New Patriotic Party,”] the veteran journalist angrily criticised the government.

“…if there’s any such policy, I’m appealing to government and the NPP to review it,” he advised.