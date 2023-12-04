Let's come together and work towards the unity of NDC — Mahama courts Duffuor's support

Mahama said it was great meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as we discussed the future of our party and the upcoming 2024 elections. It is important for us to come together and work towards unity and the growth of our party.

"Let's focus on our common goals and aspirations to build the Ghana we want together. Together4Change and for #Victory2024."

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdrew from the NDC Presidential primaries while addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 12, 2023, just a day before the elections.

The campaign team of Dr. Duffuor earlier demanded the postponement of the May 13 presidential primaries over what it described as a flawed register.

Dr. Duffuor after his failed attempt to lead the party, has stayed committed to the NDC.