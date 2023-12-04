ADVERTISEMENT
Let's come together and work towards the unity of NDC — Mahama courts Duffuor's support

Emmanuel Tornyi

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has met the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to discuss the future of the party.

John Mahama and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor
John Mahama and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

The meeting among other things is to get on board to plan ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mahama said it was great meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as we discussed the future of our party and the upcoming 2024 elections. It is important for us to come together and work towards unity and the growth of our party.

"Let's focus on our common goals and aspirations to build the Ghana we want together. Together4Change and for #Victory2024."

John Mahama, Kwabena Duffuor, Fiifi Kwetey and Hudu Yahaya
John Mahama, Kwabena Duffuor, Fiifi Kwetey and Hudu Yahaya Pulse Ghana
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdrew from the NDC Presidential primaries while addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 12, 2023, just a day before the elections.

The campaign team of Dr. Duffuor earlier demanded the postponement of the May 13 presidential primaries over what it described as a flawed register.

John Mahama and Kwabena Duffuor
John Mahama and Kwabena Duffuor Pulse Ghana

Dr. Duffuor after his failed attempt to lead the party, has stayed committed to the NDC.

He is now set to work with Mahama and the party ahead of the next general elections.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

