List of NPP MPs bowing out of parliament in 2025

Emmanuel Tornyi

Some Members of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have declared their intention to retire from parliamentary work and thus did not contest in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

One of the notable departures is that of Daniel Kwaku Botwe, MP for Okere in the Eastern Region, who doubles as the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Decentralisation.

Botwe, a former general secretary of the NPP, is renowned for his dynamic and progressive leadership within the party.

However, he has officially declared that he will not be seeking re-election.

Citing personal reasons for his departure, this decision has left constituents eagerly waiting for a new representative.

Joining the list of noteworthy potential retirees is Samuel Atta Akyea, the MP for Abuakwa South in the Eastern region who succeeded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he quit parliamentary duties.

Atta Akyea, a prominent figure in legislative affairs, has chosen not to contest again, indicating a significant shift in the party’s dynamics.

One of the longest-serving MP on the majority bench, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, represents the people Suame may not be seeking reelection, like Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Joe Osei Owusu, first deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai and KT Hammond, Minister of Trade and Industry and MP for Adansi Asokwa.

Moreover, there are indications that Francisca Oteng, the MP for Kwabre East, might also opt not to seek re-election. Oteng, a young and emerging leader within the NPP, has garnered attention during her two terms in office.

Here are the NPP MPs who are bowing out of Parliament.

  1. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Suame)
Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

2. Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai)

3. Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South)

Atta Kyea
Atta Kyea
4. Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan)

5. Ken Agyapong (Assin Central)

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

6. Dan Botwe (Okere)

7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West)

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway
Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway

8. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso)

9. Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom)

10. Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya)

11. Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West)

Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah
Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah

12. Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North)

13. William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South)

14. Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West)

15. Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East)

16. Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North)

17. Kojo Kum (Ahanta West)

18. Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East).

Emmanuel Tornyi

