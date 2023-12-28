List of NPP MPs bowing out of parliament in 2025

Botwe, a former general secretary of the NPP, is renowned for his dynamic and progressive leadership within the party.

However, he has officially declared that he will not be seeking re-election.

Citing personal reasons for his departure, this decision has left constituents eagerly waiting for a new representative.

Joining the list of noteworthy potential retirees is Samuel Atta Akyea, the MP for Abuakwa South in the Eastern region who succeeded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he quit parliamentary duties.

Atta Akyea, a prominent figure in legislative affairs, has chosen not to contest again, indicating a significant shift in the party’s dynamics.

One of the longest-serving MP on the majority bench, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, represents the people Suame may not be seeking reelection, like Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Joe Osei Owusu, first deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai and KT Hammond, Minister of Trade and Industry and MP for Adansi Asokwa.

Moreover, there are indications that Francisca Oteng, the MP for Kwabre East, might also opt not to seek re-election. Oteng, a young and emerging leader within the NPP, has garnered attention during her two terms in office.

Here are the NPP MPs who are bowing out of Parliament.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Suame)

2. Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai)

3. Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South)

4. Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan)

5. Ken Agyapong (Assin Central)

6. Dan Botwe (Okere)

7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West)

8. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso)

9. Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom)

10. Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya)

11. Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West)

12. Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North)

13. William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South)

14. Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West)

15. Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East)

16. Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North)

17. Kojo Kum (Ahanta West)