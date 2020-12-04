Ahead of the December 7 election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama, have signed a peace agreement.

This is to ensure peace before, during, and after the election expected to take place on Monday.

The agreement will also affirm the commitment of the candidates to work for a peaceful and open electoral process.

While preaching peace, the two candidates have been captured in photos that we love to see.

They are certainly telling the entire nation to be peaceful during this year's election.



Nana Addo and Mahama have reiterated their commitment to the peace and stability.

John Mahama in a tête-à-tête with EC boss, Jean Mensa

Akufo-Addo and Mahama sign peace ahead of election 2020

John Mahama shows respect to President Akufo-Addo.