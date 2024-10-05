Mahama abused the doctrines of the clergy – Koku Anyidoho on Owusu Bempah's prophecy

In an interview with Oman FM, Koku Anyidoho, said these pastors who lead large congregations across the country have taken exception to the victory declaration for John Mahama because that was not part of the programme outline.

"I know for a fact that many of the men of God who were there are very angry because this was not part of the script. Let's meet the candidate; why not, Let's pray for the candidate; why not? But to prophecy and ambush all of us into your prophecy, people are very angry because they belong to churches. If yours is a one-man church and you can prophesy and do whatever you want to do with your prophecy, some of them, if they get the prophecy, must go to session. They must go to the elders, because the church doctrines are different," he stated

According to KoKu, former president Mahama has abused the church doctrines of some of the clergy men as they would now have to go back and answer to their congregation, their participation in the service and prophesy from the Owusu Bempah.

"There are one-man churches like Owusu Bempah's own, but in my EP Church, the pastor alone doesn't function. He functions with session executives-presbyters. In other churches, you have deacons, you have elders. No matter what vision you see, you must share it with them. So, if the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, the Presbyterian Moderator, Catholic, and Anglican are there and they know he's a former president and he wants to meet the clergy, why not? Then you go and bring somebody from some one-man church who has seen a vision and that he has prophesied that God has said that this man will win, and nobody can stop it. Do you know what you have done to them? You have abused their church doctrine; that is what you have done to them because they will have to go back and answer."

Anyidoho also added: "So, all of you, do you believe in that prophecy? You have put them in a tight corner because that is not what they went there to do. If you look at the whole orchestration, it was Sam George who was the MC. President Mills had a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving. Did you ever see me being the MC? He left it to the church."

Owusu Bempah prophesies victory for Mahama

At the event, controversial man of God, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, who had previously said so many negative things about Mahama, including claims that the latter's hands are soiled with blood and that he can never be president of Ghana again, at the event surprisingly made a U-turn and prophesied victory for Mahama ahead of the December 7 presidential election.

According to Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah now, Mahama is a man with a kind heart, and based on his kind heartedness, he will win the presidential election.