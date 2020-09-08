He said the 'populist' promise of legalizing okada should John Mahama and the NDC win on December 7 is not tenable.

The Suame MP said enacting the law to make okada legal is the preserve of Parliament, therefore John Mahama can't promise that he will do it.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, the Majority Leader said even if Mr Mahama in the unlikely situation becomes the President again, he would be unable to legalize ‘Okada’ operations because per our laws, any such step is a preserve of Parliament.

“He can’t do it; unless he is saying he would want to usurp the powers of Parliament when he becomes the President,” he said.

The NDC flagbearer, on a campaign tour of the Volta Region said he will legalize the business that was outlawed under his tenure in 2012.

He admitted the change in the dynamics since okada was banned and said it has come to stay hence the need to regulate and legalize it.

“These okadas have created more jobs than NABCo, YEA and all those artificial job creation programs,” he said.

NDC presidential candidate John Mahama and running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

Mahama further stated that the ‘okada’ business is the only means of transport in some deprived parts of the country and for that reason, it is obvious it has come to stay.

Currently, the use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial purposes in any form is against Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180).