She said Mahama and the NDC cannot pay them monthly allowances and urged the assembly members to disregard the promises.

She made this known at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Nsukwao Basin Drainage System in Koforidua.

She said the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making efforts to soon allocate a portion of the District Assembly Common Fund to assembly members to undertake developmental projects in their areas.

John Mahama

She said "Coming on, we will ensure that we all realize some resources for development projects in their various electoral areas and it will be coming from the Common Fund. Within the Common Fund formula, we will ensure that some sum is put for you to pursue development in your various electoral areas."

The National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG), the mother association of all local assemblies and its members has called for an improved welfare package for assemblymen who serve as development agents by rendering unflinching social services for their respective electoral areas.

In August 2019, former President John Agyekum Kufour advocated that assembly members should be given a stipend in recognition of their efforts to deepen decentralisation and local governance.

He said the role played by assembly members in the local governance structure, particularly in the area of ensuring accountability in the assemblies, was a serious one and should, therefore, not be completely regarded as voluntary service.