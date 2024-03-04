Mahama chairs launch of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo's new book

Amidst a gathering of distinguished guests and avid readers, Mahama, who currently serves as the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion. He shared his anticipation for the upcoming grand lecture scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, which commemorates Obasanjo's 87th birthday.
Former President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana is scheduled to chair the launch of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo's latest book in Abeokuta, Nigeria, on Monday, March 4, 2024. The event marks the unveiling of Obasanjo's new book titled "The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders."
"I am, of course, looking forward to Tuesday's grand lecture to celebrate his 87th birthday on the theme, 'Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalysts for Development in a Strife-Ridden World,'" Mahama conveyed through his social media channels.
Mahama's involvement in the launch and subsequent celebratory events underscores the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among prominent African leaders. In addition to his role as chair at the book launch, Mahama disclosed his participation as the Special Guest of Honour at an event honouring Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.
"It will be an excellent opportunity to discuss transformational leadership and good governance, and I am excited to participate in these important conversations," Mahama expressed, highlighting his eagerness to engage in meaningful dialogues concerning the advancement of Africa's socio-political landscape.
The convergence of influential figures at such gatherings serves not only to commemorate achievements and intellectual endeavours but also to foster dialogue on pressing issues facing the African continent. The exchange of ideas and experiences among leaders like Mahama, Obasanjo, and Adesina holds the potential to shape the future trajectory of governance and development across the region.
