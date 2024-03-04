Mahama chairs launch of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo's new book

"I am, of course, looking forward to Tuesday's grand lecture to celebrate his 87th birthday on the theme, 'Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalysts for Development in a Strife-Ridden World,'" Mahama conveyed through his social media channels.

Mahama's involvement in the launch and subsequent celebratory events underscores the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among prominent African leaders. In addition to his role as chair at the book launch, Mahama disclosed his participation as the Special Guest of Honour at an event honouring Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

"It will be an excellent opportunity to discuss transformational leadership and good governance, and I am excited to participate in these important conversations," Mahama expressed, highlighting his eagerness to engage in meaningful dialogues concerning the advancement of Africa's socio-political landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT