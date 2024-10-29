Mahama chases Bawumia with 5 key questions: 'Tell him he should come and answer them'

During a rally with NDC supporters in Tatale, Northern Region, on Monday, 28 October, Mahama referred to a time when Dr Bawumia, as the opposition’s economic spokesperson, questioned then Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur with a series of 170 questions. Mahama urged Dr Bawumia to uphold similar transparency by addressing the issues he raised.

“He used to give lectures every month about how to run an economy and how to fix the economy,” Mahama stated. “He posed 170 questions to my Vice-President Amissah-Arthur. He should go and answer the 170 questions himself. Indeed, he shouldn’t answer 170 questions. He should answer only three questions.”

Mahama then laid out his questions for Dr Bawumia:

“Why is the exchange rate GH¢17 to the dollar?” “Why has Ghana’s debt risen from GH¢120 billion to GH¢767 billion in eight years?” “Why did inflation rise to where it is at 54% under your administration for eight years?”

He continued with two additional questions:

4.“Why did you borrow GH¢42 billion from the Bank of Ghana?”

5.“Why has he run away from the economy to digitalisation? He used to be talking a lot about the economy. Today he can’t mention the economy; it’s not in his vocabulary. Anytime he opens his mouth, digitalisation. Come and talk about the economy.”

Mahama concluded, urging Dr Bawumia to respond to these five questions, noting, “Tell him he should come and answer them.”