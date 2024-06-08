Mahama condemns detention of NDC PC Naa Koryoo Okunor, calls for her release

“There is no justification for the decision by the Inspector General of Police George Dampare, on the orders of the National Security Advisor, Albert Kan Dapaah, to detain a Parliamentary Candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency in Police custody,” Mahama asserted in his post, which has sparked significant reactions online.

Mahama warned that the police must maintain neutrality and objectivity, especially as the nation approaches the December elections. He cautioned that failure to do so could lead to national unrest.

“This action, taken on the instructions of the National Security Secretariat, will needlessly raise the political temperature in the country and spark avoidable tension. The Police Service and the IGP must not allow themselves to be used to hang the peace and stability of our nation months before crucial national elections. I call on the IGP, the Peace Council, the government, and the people of Ghana to recognise that justice is not just a moral imperative but a crucial prerequisite for maintaining peace and stability in a nation,” Mahama emphasised.

He further urged the IGP to reconsider the actions taken against Okunor, stressing the importance of upholding justice and maintaining national stability. “I urge the IGP to urgently reconsider his actions and release Naa Koryoo immediately for the sake of justice and the stability of our nation. It is high time the police fulfilled their duty to serve and protect all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations,” he added.

