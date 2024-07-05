ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama congratulates new UK Prime Minister and anticipates strong partnership

Kojo Emmanuel

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his warm congratulations to Keir Starmer on his assumption of office as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

John Mahama and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
This gesture of goodwill and support from Mahama underscores the significance of global leadership transitions and the diplomatic relations between Ghana and the UK.

In an X post, Mahama praised Starmer's commitment to public service and his vision for a prosperous and inclusive United Kingdom.

He highlighted Starmer's background as a respected legal professional and his tenure in British politics, noting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the new Prime Minister.

Mahama said congratulations to Keir Starmer and the Labour Party on their landslide victory in the British elections.

He stated that the people have spoken, and look forward to a strong partnership between the two countries.

Like the UK, Ghana will also have elections soon, and hope for a positive outcome for his party [National Democratic Congress] and continued good relations with Labour.

Keir Starmer
The message of congratulations from Mahama highlights the importance of international diplomacy and the role of leadership transitions in shaping global relations.

It reflects a tradition of mutual respect and cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom, underpinned by shared values of democracy, rule of law, and economic development.

