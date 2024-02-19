Mahama couldn’t put the lights on, how can he run a 24-hour economy? – Abu Jinapor

Jinapor, who is also the MP for Damongo said the NDC and Mr Mahama, when entrusted with the economy for four years, plunged the country into a power crisis, and could not even provide a 12-hour economy.

Speaking at a ceremony in Damongo where he was acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency, on Saturday, 17th February 2024, Mr Jinapor said the NDC has failed to explain the so-called 24-hour economy to the ordinary Ghanaian, and their record in government, which was marked by dumsor [Power cuts], is evident that they cannot provide a 24-hour economy.

“When you ask them what 24-hour economy means, they either say Jack Toronto, or something else.”

The Minister said Mr Mahama, when he became President, plunged the economy into dumsor [Power crisis], and collapsed small and medium-scale businesses.

He asked how someone who could not provide for a day's economy makes provision for a night economy.

“For four years … in the day, tailors could not work, in the day, there was no economy for welders, carpenters, fitters, and thousands and millions of Ghanaians, how then are you going to provide a 24-hour economy,” Mr. Jinapor asked.

The Minister said contemporary development, across the world, revolves around technology and digitization.

He said, that even as Vice President, Dr Bawumia has championed policies that will bring the much-needed development to Ghanaians, and has proven that when elected as President, he can take Ghana to the next level.