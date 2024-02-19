He said Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) couldn’t provide electricity for Ghanaians for 24 hours when they were in government.
Mahama couldn’t put the lights on, how can he run a 24-hour economy? – Abu Jinapor
Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama on his 24-hour economy policy proposal.
Jinapor, who is also the MP for Damongo said the NDC and Mr Mahama, when entrusted with the economy for four years, plunged the country into a power crisis, and could not even provide a 12-hour economy.
Speaking at a ceremony in Damongo where he was acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency, on Saturday, 17th February 2024, Mr Jinapor said the NDC has failed to explain the so-called 24-hour economy to the ordinary Ghanaian, and their record in government, which was marked by dumsor [Power cuts], is evident that they cannot provide a 24-hour economy.
“When you ask them what 24-hour economy means, they either say Jack Toronto, or something else.”
The Minister said Mr Mahama, when he became President, plunged the economy into dumsor [Power crisis], and collapsed small and medium-scale businesses.
He asked how someone who could not provide for a day's economy makes provision for a night economy.
“For four years … in the day, tailors could not work, in the day, there was no economy for welders, carpenters, fitters, and thousands and millions of Ghanaians, how then are you going to provide a 24-hour economy,” Mr. Jinapor asked.
The Minister said contemporary development, across the world, revolves around technology and digitization.
He said, that even as Vice President, Dr Bawumia has championed policies that will bring the much-needed development to Ghanaians, and has proven that when elected as President, he can take Ghana to the next level.
He called on Ghanaians to rally behind the NPP and Dr Bawumia to continue the progressive policies the Government is implementing.
