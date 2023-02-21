ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama declares intention to lead NDC in election 2024

Emmanuel Tornyi

Former President John Mahama has officially expressed his interest to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general election.

John Mahama
He made the announcement when he met with the Minority caucus at his office in Cantonment on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

All NDC MPs in Parliament have unanimously endorsed John Mahama to lead the party to victory in 2024.

Present at the meeting were former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former NDC Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi, and former Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

It is expected that Mahama will make a public declaration to Ghanaians in the coming days.

Earlier, about four unions namely – Motor Riders Union, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union, and Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association have assured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and urged Mahama of their unflinching support towards the 2024 elections.

The unions said John Mahama as President will be the best leader to address the country's current economic challenges.

The Public Relations Officer of the Motor Riders Association, Setsofia Quashie presenting the petition said Ghanaians are yearning for a change in government that will transform the economy.

Already, a former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu have declared their intentions to contest the flagbearership of the NDC when the party opens nominations for the presidential primary.

A recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) also predicted a win for the NDC going into the 2024 general election.

However, it noted that the NDC could only achieve the feat by electing a fresh candidate besides Mahama and suggested such and the next presidential and parliamentary elections are due in 2024 under constitutionally mandated terms limit, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot run for the third term.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
