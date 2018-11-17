Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Mahama denies "fake" cheques after accused of doling out cash

The ex-president made the denial after he was accused by an activist of the party, Dela Coffie, of allegedly issuing the cheques containing GHC250,000 and GHC150,000 to Joshua Akamba (national organiser hopeful) and Samuel Gyamfi (communications director hopeful) respectively.

  • Published:
play

Former president John Mahama has denied issuing out cheques to two aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to influence delegates.

READ MORE: NDC elects national executives today

The NDC will today [Saturday] go to the polls to elect new executives for the party at the Trade Fair Centre in the Greater Accra Region.

 

In a post on Twitter, Mr Mahama said the cheques are fake and that he has no account at Universal Merchant Bank.

"This is fake," he said. "I do not have an account with Universal Merchant Bank."

 

In a separate post, the spokesman for Mr Mahama's campaign team for the NDC flagbearership position urged Ghanaians to disregard it.

READ MORE: Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections

"This is the handiwork of desperate politicians and their hirelings. Please disregard it and treat it as FAKE. Mr John Dramani Mahama has no such account," James Agyenim-Boateng said.

