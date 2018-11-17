NDC elects national executives today

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today [Saturday] go to the polls to elects its new National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

The national delegates’ conference is set to take place at the Trade Fair Centre, La, in the Greater Accra Region.

READ MORE: 300 cops for NDC congress

The party say 65 aspirants are vying for the NEC position which includes the position of the Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, Director of Communications and their respective deputies.

And a total of 8,500 delegates are expected to decide on which of the aspirants they would prefer to manage the affairs of the party in the upcoming years.

The acting Director of Elections of the party, Mr Bede Ziedeng, says the party is ready for the conference.

“So far, preparations are going well. The planning committee and all sub committees are doing what is expected of them to ensure that everything goes on smoothly.

READ MORE: Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections

“All is set for the conference.

“Delegates from some regions of the country (Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Brong Ahafo) are expected to arrive to the capital on Friday before the Election Day,” Mr Ziedeng said.

As much as 300 Police officers will be deployed ahead of the weekend's polls, the police say.

The police said they have made adequate preparation to provide security for the aspirants, delegates and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).