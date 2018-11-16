Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


300 cops for NDC congress

The police said they had made adequate preparation to provide security for the aspirants, delegates and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

  • Published:
play

As much as 300 Police officers will be deployed ahead of the weekend's polls to elect new executives for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The police said they had made adequate preparation to provide security for the aspirants, delegates and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The police officers will include senior and junior rank personnel drawn from the counter-terrorism unit, rapid deployment force, the Formed Police Unit (FPU) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

READ MORE: Vote Asiedu Nketia and lose 2020 - Allotey Jacobs warns NDC delegates

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Patrick Adusei Sarpong, gave the assurance and said the police was prepared to provide full security.

play

 

"We will provide the needed security to combat any unforeseen circumstance. We will have police personnel to police around and in the trade fair," he said.

About 15,000 people from across the country, made up of 9,350 delegates and 5,650 observers, are expected to throng the Trade Fair Centre in Accra to elect the national executives.

READ ALSO: Get to know the aspirants for NDC's National Organiser

He also appealed to the delegates to comport themselves and to be law-abiding so as to not warrant any action from the police.

He said "We will ensure that the congress is devoid of crime in line with our public order control management strategy and complement with our public order equipment."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Special Prosecutor's office "needless waste of resources" – Batidam Special Prosecutor's office "needless waste of resources" – Batidam
We won't entertain any vigilante group at our congress - NDC We won't entertain any vigilante group at our congress - NDC
This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government
Argentina's Senate approves austerity budget Argentina's Senate approves austerity budget
Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama
Martin Amidu allocated GH¢180m to fight corruption Martin Amidu allocated GH¢180m to fight corruption

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo



Related Articles

We won't entertain any vigilante group at our congress - NDC
This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government
Argentina's Senate approves austerity budget
Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama
Martin Amidu allocated GH¢180m to fight corruption
Vote Asiedu Nketia and lose 2020 - Allotey Jacobs warns NDC delegates
Every sector of the economy is suffering under NPP – Mahama
Finance Minister presents 2019 budget today
Tourism Ministry to spend $14m on capacity building and branding
I've executed over 2000 projects - Hawa Koomson brags

Politics

Allotey Jacobs
Vote Asiedu Nketia and lose 2020 - Allotey Jacobs warns NDC delegates
Every sector of the economy is suffering under NPP – Mahama
Finance Minister presents 2019 budget today
Tourism Ministry to spend $14m on capacity building and branding
X
Advertisement