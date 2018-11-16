300 cops for NDC congress

news

As much as 300 Police officers will be deployed ahead of the weekend's polls to elect new executives for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The police said they had made adequate preparation to provide security for the aspirants, delegates and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The police officers will include senior and junior rank personnel drawn from the counter-terrorism unit, rapid deployment force, the Formed Police Unit (FPU) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Patrick Adusei Sarpong, gave the assurance and said the police was prepared to provide full security.

"We will provide the needed security to combat any unforeseen circumstance. We will have police personnel to police around and in the trade fair," he said.

About 15,000 people from across the country, made up of 9,350 delegates and 5,650 observers, are expected to throng the Trade Fair Centre in Accra to elect the national executives.

He also appealed to the delegates to comport themselves and to be law-abiding so as to not warrant any action from the police.

He said "We will ensure that the congress is devoid of crime in line with our public order control management strategy and complement with our public order equipment."