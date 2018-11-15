Pulse.com.gh logo
Vote Asiedu Nketia and lose 2020 - Allotey Jacobs warns NDC delegates

Allotey Jacobs play

Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has advised delegates of the party to vote Johnson Asiedu Nketia out as General Secretary.

He said the repercussions of voting for Nketia again will be grave for the NDC going into the 2020 general elections.

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, he said Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, has become so arrogant.

“He doesn’t respect leadership. Asiedu Nketia doesn’t respect leadership…I’m in my party; I say he doesn’t respect leadership. He undermined me but that’s past tense. We’ve all paid for it but he doesn’t respect leadership. Now, he appears to be NDC. He’s all-in-all NDC…Let’s forget 2020 if we vote for Asiedu Nketia”, he said.

The utterances of the NDC incumbent General Secretary, in Allotey Jacobs' voice, "stinks" so bad that it's unfit of a character as the General Secretary of a major opposition party, yearning to come back to power, come 2020.

Asiedu Nketia play

Asiedu Nketia

 

He reiterated his choice for Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary, of the party to be voted as the substantive General Secretary of the NDC.

He alluded to the commitment of Koku Anyidoho which saw the NDC come to power under the Mills-Mahama regime.

